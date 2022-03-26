MKM Partners Boosts Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Price Target to $80.00

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by MKM Partners from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AGO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Assured Guaranty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised Assured Guaranty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

NYSE AGO opened at $64.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.92. Assured Guaranty has a 52-week low of $41.10 and a 52-week high of $63.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 45.76%. The business had revenue of $263.00 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.55%.

In related news, CAO Laura Bieling sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $124,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen Donnarumma sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,417 shares of company stock valued at $7,172,221 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 27,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

