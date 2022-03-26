Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,779 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MOD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,275 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 329,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $9.12 on Friday. Modine Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $18.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.46 million, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average is $10.66.

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $502.20 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

MOD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

