Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Given “Buy” Rating at BTIG Research

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at BTIG Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 204.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Mogo from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mogo from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mogo from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Mogo from C$13.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOGO opened at $2.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average of $3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.89 million, a PE ratio of -24.66 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Mogo has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $11.13.

Mogo ( NASDAQ:MOGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.28). Mogo had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 21.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mogo will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mogo by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Mogo by 83.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mogo by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Mogo by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 7,458 shares during the period. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Mogo by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.21% of the company’s stock.

Mogo, Inc operates as a financial technology company. It provides a financial health app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them manage and control their finances. Through its app, the firm provides free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with platinum prepaid visa card and digital mortgage experience.

