Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.28), Fidelity Earnings reports. Mogo had a negative return on equity of 19.52% and a negative net margin of 57.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Mogo updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOGO opened at $2.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $226.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 2.92. Mogo has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $11.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.76.

A number of research firms recently commented on MOGO. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Mogo from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Mogo from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Mogo from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered Mogo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOGO. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Mogo by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 16,404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Mogo by 280.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Mogo by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,458 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mogo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Mogo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. 13.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mogo, Inc operates as a financial technology company. It provides a financial health app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them manage and control their finances. Through its app, the firm provides free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with platinum prepaid visa card and digital mortgage experience.

