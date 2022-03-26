Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.78 Billion

Brokerages expect Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) to announce $2.78 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.40 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.99 billion. Mohawk Industries reported sales of $2.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full-year sales of $11.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.72 billion to $12.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $12.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.19 billion to $12.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mohawk Industries.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MHK. Raymond James lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $236.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.50.

NYSE:MHK traded down $3.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $131.52. 677,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,933. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.76. Mohawk Industries has a one year low of $121.04 and a one year high of $231.80. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.54.

In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total value of $73,248.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chistopher Wellborn acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $135.76 per share, with a total value of $1,357,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.2% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.7% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 42.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

