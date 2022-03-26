Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $85.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12-month low of $56.35 and a 12-month high of $86.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.16.

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $111.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.03 million. As a group, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 31,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 107.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 7,683 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 9.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 410.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space, guest rooms, food outlets, espresso and pastry bars, health spas and salons, retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise, family entertainment centers, banquets, and convention and meeting room spaces.

