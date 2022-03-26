monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Trading Down 7.5%

Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) fell 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $158.50 and last traded at $160.53. 12,804 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 786,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.53.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MNDY. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of monday.com from $420.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of monday.com from $430.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of monday.com from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of monday.com from $325.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of monday.com from $380.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.07.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.94 and its 200 day moving average is $279.88.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.26. monday.com had a negative net margin of 41.96% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. The firm had revenue of $95.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 90.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post -5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Anatole Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in monday.com in the 4th quarter valued at $62,137,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in monday.com in the 4th quarter valued at $2,222,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in monday.com in the 4th quarter valued at $519,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com in the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Wafra Inc. acquired a new stake in monday.com in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

