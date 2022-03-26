MonetaryUnit Tops 1-Day Volume of $945.00 (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 20.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. MonetaryUnit has a market capitalization of $878,855.32 and $945.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000101 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00115926 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 247,681,206 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

