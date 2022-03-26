MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Shares Gap Up to $2.62

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.62, but opened at $2.71. MoneyLion shares last traded at $2.56, with a volume of 9,670 shares.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on MoneyLion from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average of $2.95.

In related news, CEO Diwakar Choubey purchased 100,000 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jeff Gary purchased 75,000 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $152,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MoneyLion by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

