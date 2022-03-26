Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Announces Earnings Results

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Monopar Therapeutics stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. Monopar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $8.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.90.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Monopar Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.31% of Monopar Therapeutics worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MNPR. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monopar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

About Monopar Therapeutics

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage.

