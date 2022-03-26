Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Posts Earnings Results

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Monopar Therapeutics stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.90. Monopar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $8.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Monopar Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,410 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Monopar Therapeutics worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MNPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monopar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage.

