Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.
NASDAQ MNRO opened at $44.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.73. Monro has a 12 month low of $43.19 and a 12 month high of $72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15.
In other news, CEO Michael T. Broderick bought 2,500 shares of Monro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.85 per share, with a total value of $122,125.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Monro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Monro by 21.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Monro by 22.5% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Monro in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Monro by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.
Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.
