Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Short Interest Update

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a growth of 1,828.6% from the February 28th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
MAUTF stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. Montage Gold has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.54.
Montage Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
