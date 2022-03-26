Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Short Interest Update

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a growth of 1,828.6% from the February 28th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

MAUTF stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. Montage Gold has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.54.

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company's flagship property is the Morondo Gold Project covering an area of 1,143 square kilometers located in the CÃ´te d'Ivoire, West Africa. Montage Gold Corp.

