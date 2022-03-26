Montecito Bank & Trust Purchases 449 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.1% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $141.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $419.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $127.27 and a 52-week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. UBS Group set a $197.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

