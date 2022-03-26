Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in APA by 11.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,564,000 after acquiring an additional 125,520 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in APA by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after buying an additional 43,722 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in APA by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,741,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,919,000 after buying an additional 2,015,378 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in APA by 501.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 64,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 53,542 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $893,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

In other APA news, CFO Stephen J. Riney bought 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.47 per share, with a total value of $198,261.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of APA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,627,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of APA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Europe upped their target price on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of APA from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of APA from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.03.

Shares of APA stock traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $41.53. The stock had a trading volume of 5,887,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,208,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 4.42. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $42.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.20.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a negative return on equity of 552.09% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.31%.

APA Company Profile (Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.