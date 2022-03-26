Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Has $3.78 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for 1.3% of Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 67.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.35.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $8,878,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,034 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,136. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $223.36. 1,581,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,395,232. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $206.32 and a 200 day moving average of $204.47. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.67 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The company has a market capitalization of $119.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

