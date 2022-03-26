Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,456 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,994 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,456 shares during the quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 712,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,189,000 after acquiring an additional 326,989 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,358,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,960,000 after acquiring an additional 33,515 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 278,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after acquiring an additional 10,602 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 53,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 145.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 79,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 47,316 shares during the period. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RF traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,263,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,773,609. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.82. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $25.57. The company has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.42%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RF. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

