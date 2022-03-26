Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,400 shares, a growth of 717.8% from the February 28th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MVVYF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,008. Moovly Media has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.10.
Moovly Media Company Profile (Get Rating)
