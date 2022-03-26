Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,400 shares, a growth of 717.8% from the February 28th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MVVYF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,008. Moovly Media has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.10.

Moovly Media, Inc engages in the provision of multimedia solutions. The firm engages in video creation and content blending through Moovly Studio and Moovly bots web application, which allows creation of content based on templates, client data, and mobile application for capturing and presenting content on the go.

