Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 350 ($4.61) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MGAM. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.19) price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Morgan Advanced Materials to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.60) target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 400 ($5.27).

LON:MGAM opened at GBX 303 ($3.99) on Thursday. Morgan Advanced Materials has a one year low of GBX 277 ($3.65) and a one year high of GBX 418.50 ($5.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.02, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of £864.67 million and a P/E ratio of 11.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 314.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 346.55.

In related news, insider Peter Turner sold 56,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 313 ($4.12), for a total value of £176,056.24 ($231,774.93).

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

