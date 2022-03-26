Morgan Stanley Increases CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target to $64.00

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CMS. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of CMS Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.91.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $68.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.53 and a 200 day moving average of $62.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.24. CMS Energy has a 12-month low of $57.92 and a 12-month high of $69.05.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.48%.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $430,972.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 322.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

