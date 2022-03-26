Morgan Stanley Increases Glencore (LON:GLEN) Price Target to GBX 623

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 623 ($8.20) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the natural resources company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GLEN. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.77) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.95) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.64) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.19) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 531 ($6.99).

Shares of LON GLEN opened at GBX 506 ($6.66) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £66.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 440.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 389.79. Glencore has a twelve month low of GBX 2.96 ($0.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 514.10 ($6.77).

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

