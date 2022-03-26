Morgan Stanley Increases Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Price Target to GBX 6,460

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from GBX 6,220 ($81.89) to GBX 6,460 ($85.04) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,900 ($77.67) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($75.04) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($55.29) price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,200 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($57.93) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,420.83 ($71.36).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Shares of RIO opened at GBX 5,925 ($78.00) on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,354 ($57.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($90.52). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,622.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5,107.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £96.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,398 ($71.06), for a total value of £269.90 ($355.32).

About Rio Tinto Group (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.