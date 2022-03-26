Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 100.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $386,771.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $4,217,873.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of CL opened at $74.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.39 and its 200-day moving average is $78.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

