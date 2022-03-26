Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Invests $304,000 in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,796,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,759,000 after acquiring an additional 608,371 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,267,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,674,000 after purchasing an additional 350,216 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 85.6% in the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,130,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,976 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $87,191,000. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,588,000.

Shares of DFAT opened at $47.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.19 and its 200-day moving average is $46.48. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.29 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67.

