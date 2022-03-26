Moseley Investment Management Inc. Acquires 882 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.93. The company had a trading volume of 299,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,530. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.61. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $62.70 and a twelve month high of $71.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.312 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.