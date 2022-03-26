Moseley Investment Management Inc. Has $238,000 Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 105.3% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 35.3% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 4,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total value of $479,452.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,852 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,183 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DUK. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.58.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.13. 1,703,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,800,459. The company has a market capitalization of $84.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $94.40 and a 52-week high of $108.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.09.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.92%.

Duke Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.