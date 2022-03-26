Moseley Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,362 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in AT&T by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its position in AT&T by 3.6% in the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its position in AT&T by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in AT&T by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 53,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on T. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

T traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.84. The company had a trading volume of 31,578,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,894,340. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.96. The company has a market cap of $170.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

About AT&T (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

