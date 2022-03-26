Moseley Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SOFI. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 40.0% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 250.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered SoFi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.63.

SoFi Technologies stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $9.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,418,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,577,576. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 22.93 and a quick ratio of 22.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.18.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.47 million. The company’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.85) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Micah Heavener sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $40,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 19,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.85 per share, with a total value of $149,479.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 97,640 shares of company stock valued at $871,799. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

