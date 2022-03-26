Moseley Investment Management Inc. Sells 6,000 Shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Accuray were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Accuray by 171.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10,889 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Accuray by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Accuray during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Accuray by 62,992.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 17,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Accuray by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARAY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.23. 574,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,821. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.24. The company has a market cap of $299.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.85 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Accuray Incorporated has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $5.93.

In related news, President Suzanne C. Winter bought 11,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.53 per share, for a total transaction of $39,673.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Michael Hoge sold 11,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total transaction of $39,969.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Accuray in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company.

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

