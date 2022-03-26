Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.52 EPS

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Movado Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 20.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Movado Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of MOV traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.07. 181,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,446. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.31. Movado Group has a 1 year low of $25.72 and a 1 year high of $48.66. The stock has a market cap of $872.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Movado Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

In other Movado Group news, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $50,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexander Grinberg sold 4,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $212,451.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,165,794 over the last three months. 28.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Movado Group by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Movado Group in the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Movado Group in the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Movado Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Movado Group by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. 64.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

