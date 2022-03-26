Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut Mueller Water Products from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $12.74 on Tuesday. Mueller Water Products has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $17.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.38.

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $272.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $65,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 68,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 128,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 350,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

