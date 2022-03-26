MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Shares Gap Up to $10.86

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.86, but opened at $11.52. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares last traded at $11.16, with a volume of 2,239 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen cut their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group raised MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale raised MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. ( NYSE:MYTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $214.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.82 million. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 9.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYTE. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,521,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,715,000 after purchasing an additional 504,581 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 4th quarter worth about $9,378,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 875,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,546,000 after purchasing an additional 307,321 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,155,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,089,000 after acquiring an additional 164,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 173.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,414,000 after acquiring an additional 154,404 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

