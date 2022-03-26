NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NantHealth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NantHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

NASDAQ NH opened at $0.76 on Friday. NantHealth has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.23.

NantHealth ( NASDAQ:NH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NantHealth will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of NantHealth by 196.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 21,662 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NantHealth, Inc is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. The company empowers treatment decisions, improves patient outcomes, validates treatment options, enables high-quality care, lowers costs, ensures appropriate reimbursement, and streamlines implementation and deployment.

