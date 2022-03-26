Nash Trading Down 6.9% This Week (NEX)

Nash (NEX) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One Nash coin can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001258 BTC on popular exchanges. Nash has a total market cap of $16.28 million and approximately $170,589.00 worth of Nash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nash has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00047118 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,105.83 or 0.06998513 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,336.86 or 0.99906460 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00043637 BTC.

About Nash

Nash’s genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Nash’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,166,201 coins. Nash’s official Twitter account is @nashsocial

According to CryptoCompare, “Nash Exchange is a platform for cryptocurrency exchanges and payments. Users on this network are able to transact digital assets through an off-chain matching engine that allows trades across multiple blockchains, such as NEO or Ethereum. Nash Exchange has developed a crypto wallet extension where it is possible for the user to coordinate actions between NEX, Dapps (decentralized applications) and websites. The NEX token is a NEO-based cryptocurrency. It allows holders to claim a share of fees generated by the payment service and exchange. The NEX token was designed to improve holders rewards as the platform fees volume grow. What started as a renaming due to a legal case involving the NEX brand evolved into a full rebrand, to Nash. The “NEX” token will retain its ticker, now representing the name “Nash Exchange”. Chief designer Nathaniel Walpole was on hand to discuss the new logo and design philosophy, which is intended to imply “motion, speed, and approachability.” “

