National Bank of Canada FI Acquires Shares of 73,423 Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 73,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,788,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 68.5% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth $33,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth $37,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 28.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth $48,000. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP John Hopmans sold 36,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total transaction of $4,474,072.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 46,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total value of $5,815,455.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 396,771 shares of company stock worth $46,006,998 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.38.

NYSE LYV opened at $116.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.10. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.01 and a twelve month high of $127.75. The company has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.40 and a beta of 1.29.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

