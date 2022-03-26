National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $6.29 Million Investment in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 27,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,293,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 3,500.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the third quarter valued at $50,000. RE Advisers Corp boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 53.1% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 96.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $247.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.79 and a 1-year high of $256.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $236.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.72%.

In related news, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total value of $3,294,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.96, for a total transaction of $1,166,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,650 shares of company stock worth $7,814,564. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

