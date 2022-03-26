National Bank of Canada FI Makes New Investment in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 41,045 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,468,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 9,532 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,428 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $2,346,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 201.3% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,106 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 23,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total transaction of $5,899,475.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.73, for a total transaction of $497,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,849 shares of company stock valued at $21,606,781 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $244.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $256.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.20.

PXD stock opened at $256.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $133.73 and a 52 week high of $257.25.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 23.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

