Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Price Target Cut to €85.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from €92.50 ($101.65) to €85.00 ($93.41) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Nemetschek in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut Nemetschek from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.50.

Nemetschek stock opened at $119.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.28. Nemetschek has a 12 month low of $61.95 and a 12 month high of $127.25.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

