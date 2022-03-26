NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.20). NeoGenomics posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 325%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NeoGenomics.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $125.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of NeoGenomics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

NASDAQ:NEO traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,075,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,043. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. NeoGenomics has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $54.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.78. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -159.89 and a beta of 0.84.

In related news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $58,692.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 10.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the third quarter valued at $338,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the third quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the third quarter valued at $324,000. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

