NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTWK opened at $3.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.86. NetSol Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $6.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.20.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $15.47 million for the quarter.

In related news, President Naeem Ghauri sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $41,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 14.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of NetSol Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 667,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NetSol Technologies by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 20,159 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetSol Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of NetSol Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of NetSol Technologies by 692.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 43,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.

