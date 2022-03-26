Neutrino USD (USDN) Price Hits $0.99 on Major Exchanges

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One Neutrino USD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002232 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $788.19 million and approximately $4.95 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Neutrino USD Coin Profile

Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 794,449,485 coins and its circulating supply is 794,448,886 coins. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

