New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.78

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.78 and last traded at $10.80, with a volume of 17253 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.82.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 34.08%. The company had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,945,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,821,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,239,000 after purchasing an additional 896,402 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 329,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993, and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

