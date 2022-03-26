New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 281,581 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Textron were worth $21,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXT. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Textron by 214.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Textron by 418.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Textron by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 873 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 2,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $196,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $16,670,843.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 347,610 shares of company stock worth $23,965,675. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.

NYSE:TXT opened at $75.21 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.65 and a 12 month high of $79.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.72.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 6.02%. Textron’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.42%.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

