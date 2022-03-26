New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $26.26 Million Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 125,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $26,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter worth $58,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $167,247.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $1,228,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NDAQ. Argus upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Nasdaq from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.67.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $175.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.84. The company has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.33 and a 12 month high of $214.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.46 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 30.64%.

About Nasdaq (Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.