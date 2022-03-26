New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $26.83 Million Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,995 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Waters were worth $26,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,921,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Waters by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,267,712 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $468,178,000 after purchasing an additional 239,299 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waters by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 489,360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $174,848,000 after purchasing an additional 197,433 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Waters by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 928,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $331,863,000 after purchasing an additional 134,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP raised its stake in shares of Waters by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 4,511,194 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,611,850,000 after purchasing an additional 103,155 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WAT opened at $325.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.14. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $271.28 and a 1-year high of $428.22.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.40 million. Waters had a return on equity of 239.12% and a net margin of 24.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $369.67.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

