New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 2,703 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 305,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Evergy were worth $20,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Evergy by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 360,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,774,000 after purchasing an additional 44,397 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Evergy by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,168,000 after purchasing an additional 140,195 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Evergy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 89,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Evergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Evergy by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evergy alerts:

EVRG opened at $66.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.91 and a 12 month high of $69.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.66.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.79%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

In related news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $75,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Evergy (Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.