New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,999 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 147,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,999 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $22,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTB. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 696.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26,234 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MTB opened at $183.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $128.46 and a 12-month high of $186.95. The company has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.03 and its 200-day moving average is $161.84.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTB. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.97.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

