New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,046,208 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 35,662 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $23,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the third quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 265.3% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the third quarter valued at $34,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $38.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.18 and a 200 day moving average of $26.82. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $39.38. The firm has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 29.45%.

In other news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 51,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,941,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $122,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,772 shares of company stock worth $6,384,607. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

HAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Halliburton to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.89.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

