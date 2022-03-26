Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stake Reduced by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Newmont by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,169,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,004,805,000 after acquiring an additional 387,477 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in Newmont by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 17,038,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $925,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,336 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $685,607,000 after acquiring an additional 196,777 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Newmont by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,151,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $551,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109,683 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Newmont by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,193,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,317,000 after acquiring an additional 45,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $78.95 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The company has a market cap of $62.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.45 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.86.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 9.54%. Newmont’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 151.72%.

In related news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 4,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $344,639.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $434,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,477 shares of company stock worth $2,723,199 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEM. Scotiabank lowered Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.80.

About Newmont (Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.