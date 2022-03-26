Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a growth of 21,950.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:NEXXY opened at $11.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.63 and its 200 day moving average is $16.12. Nexi has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $23.48.

Get Nexi alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NEXXY shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on Nexi in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nexi in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Nexi from €20.60 ($22.64) to €18.00 ($19.78) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Nexi from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nexi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.